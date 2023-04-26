Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.85 on Friday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
