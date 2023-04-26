Mark McConnell Buys 350,000 Shares of Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Rating) insider Mark McConnell purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,100.00 ($15,503.36).

Adveritas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.32.

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides funnel measurement, verification, and fraud prevention solutions for digital advertising in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard, a fraud mitigation software as a service that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that offers real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

