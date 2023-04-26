Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $180.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.