Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Earnings History for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.