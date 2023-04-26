Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.