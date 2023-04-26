Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Price Performance
MTDR stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
