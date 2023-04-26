Matador Resources to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

