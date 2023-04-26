Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 122,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

