Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.61. The stock had a trading volume of 181,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,622. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.80.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

