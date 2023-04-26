Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 1,136,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

