Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.21. 679,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,773. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market cap of $284.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

