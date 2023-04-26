Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded up $19.54 on Wednesday, reaching $1,249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,047.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

