Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 114,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

