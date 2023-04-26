McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $316.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.92. The stock had a trading volume of 665,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,326. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

