McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Loop Capital

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

