MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head-To-Head Review

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediWound and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cresco Labs 0 5 4 0 2.44

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 222.78%. Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 360.91%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than MediWound.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

MediWound has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediWound and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $26.50 million 4.12 -$19.60 million ($3.84) -3.09 Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.47 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.08

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -73.97% -638.40% -62.18% Cresco Labs -25.16% -8.08% -3.44%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats MediWound on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

