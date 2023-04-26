Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.93. 828,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

