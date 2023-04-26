Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $109.42.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

