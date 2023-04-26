Meter Governance Price Reaches $3.24 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00010935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $53.62 million and approximately $355,133.07 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,804,936 coins and its circulating supply is 16,571,163 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,799,123 with 16,569,352 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.10498376 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $379,908.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.