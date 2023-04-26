MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 1.4%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $39.47. 226,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 616,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (BULZ)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.