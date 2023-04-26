Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $297.30 and last traded at $293.82, with a volume of 17639950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.42.

The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.15.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.