MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $290.91

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.91, but opened at $310.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $315.70, with a volume of 343,179 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

