MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.