Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 918 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen Stock Down 2.2 %

Amgen stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.59. The company had a trading volume of 786,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,338. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average is $257.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.