Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,243 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,931. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.