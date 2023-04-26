Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,871 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.