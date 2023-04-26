Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 320,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 143,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

