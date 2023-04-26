Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. 724,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,565. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.