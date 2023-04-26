Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 691,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim Stock Performance

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Minim has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

