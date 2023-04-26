Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Modiv Trading Down 0.5 %
MDV stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
