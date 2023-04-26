Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Modiv Trading Down 0.5 %

MDV stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modiv Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

