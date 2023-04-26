Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.