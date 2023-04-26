Moonbeam Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $222.92 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 626,191,769 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

