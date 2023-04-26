Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Trading Up 22.8%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) shares were up 22.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Up 22.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.