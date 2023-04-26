Mplx Lp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Mplx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.
Mplx Stock Performance
MPLX remained flat at $34.80 on Wednesday. 1,022,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
