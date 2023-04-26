MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $522.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.90. 220,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 645.7% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.