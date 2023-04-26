Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 880 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after buying an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 3,254,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,135,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

