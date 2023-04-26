Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after acquiring an additional 224,903 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after acquiring an additional 258,524 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 186,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

