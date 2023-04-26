Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CCJ traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 834,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,906. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

