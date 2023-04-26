Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,169. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

