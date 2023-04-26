Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 41,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 168.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

