NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 57.9% in April

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
NCSM stock remained flat at $21.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.60. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
