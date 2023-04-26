NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115.23 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $115.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00006562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00060221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,548,489 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,548,489 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9526445 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $72,038,586.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.