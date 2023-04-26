Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Tops $47.95 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00037527 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $777.59 million and $47.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

