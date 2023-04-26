Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.73 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $158.90 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,072.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00309128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00541727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00411749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,066,279,587 coins and its circulating supply is 40,511,097,093 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.