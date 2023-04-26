Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 147,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nestlé

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

