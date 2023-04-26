Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Nestlé stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 147,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $130.65.
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
