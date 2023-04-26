Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $408.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.49. The company has a market cap of $306.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

