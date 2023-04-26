Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.16. 2,972,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,225. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

