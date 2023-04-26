Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. 1,302,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.