Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.11 on Wednesday, hitting $271.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,299,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,758,898. The stock has a market cap of $670.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

