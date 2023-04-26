New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.74

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 561174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

