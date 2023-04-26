New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.74

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 561174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.
Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
