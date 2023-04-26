Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,772. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.