NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 10,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
NEXE Innovations Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
